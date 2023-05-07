Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases Shares of 83,595 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

