Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.76

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.79. Schroders shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 185 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 550 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Schroders Plc is an asset management company, which engages in investment management activities. It operates under the Asset Management and Wealth Management segments. The Asset Management segment focuses on investment management including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and private assets, and alternatives products.

