SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.28 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.04). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,235,484 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.08. The firm has a market cap of £9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.96.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

