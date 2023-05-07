Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $690.54

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.54 ($8.63) and traded as low as GBX 627.79 ($7.84). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.12), with a volume of 18,739 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on STB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.74) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($22.06) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.19, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 690.60.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 3,040.54%.

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.