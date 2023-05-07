Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $690.54

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.54 ($8.63) and traded as low as GBX 627.79 ($7.84). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.12), with a volume of 18,739 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on STB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.74) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($22.06) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.19, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 690.60.
Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.