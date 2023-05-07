Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.10-$9.80 EPS.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

