Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.10-$9.80 EPS.
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SRE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.25.
Insider Activity at Sempra Energy
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
