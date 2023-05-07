Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

