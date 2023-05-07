Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.00. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.25.

SRE stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.92. 1,293,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

