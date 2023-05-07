Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s 4th Largest Position

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 4.8% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Shell were worth $44,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

