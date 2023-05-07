Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

