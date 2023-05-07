Simmons Bank Buys 617 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of COST traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,544. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

