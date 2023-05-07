Simmons Bank Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. 9,468,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

