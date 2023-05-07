Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

