SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.12 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $339.62 million and $28.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,611.53 or 1.00009905 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002311 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27598706 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $49,018,152.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

