Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 138,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 225,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,911,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 397,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

