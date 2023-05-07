Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,066 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average is $232.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

