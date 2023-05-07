Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 72,574 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72,574 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $197.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

