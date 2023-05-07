Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells C$90,877.90 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

