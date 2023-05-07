Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.74

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and traded as high as $37.49. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 8,232 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.8115 dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

