SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Position Increased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,635,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,420 shares during the period. SoFi Select 500 ETF comprises about 47.3% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 78.92% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $314,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFY opened at $14.38 on Friday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

