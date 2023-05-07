Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

