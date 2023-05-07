Sourceless Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $462.58 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $462.58 million and $5.89 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,716.30 or 1.00331518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02209058 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $200.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.