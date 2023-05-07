S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,728 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.41% of S&P Global worth $450,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.19. 929,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,542. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

