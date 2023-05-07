SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NANR. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. WealthOne LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NANR opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $60.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

