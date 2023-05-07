STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

