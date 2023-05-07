Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,907. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.