Status Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Status has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $99.94 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02635394 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,166,180.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

