Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.58-€0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.085-€1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE:STVN remained flat at €26.85 ($29.51) on Friday. 152,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 52-week high of €29.23 ($32.12).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

