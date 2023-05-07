Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to €0.58-€0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group stock remained flat at €26.85 ($29.51) during trading on Friday. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,820. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 1 year high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.03 and a 200-day moving average of €20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

