Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to €0.58-€0.62 EPS.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN remained flat at €26.85 ($29.51) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a one year high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.40.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of research firms have issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.