Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GEI stock opened at C$21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6042584 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 106.85%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.