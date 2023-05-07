StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

