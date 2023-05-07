StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

