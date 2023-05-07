StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

