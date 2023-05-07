StockNews.com Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Buckle Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Buckle stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Buckle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Buckle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buckle (BKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.