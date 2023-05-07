STP (STPT) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $91.88 million and $3.16 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04673404 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,740,087.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

