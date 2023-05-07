Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $975.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

