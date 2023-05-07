TD Securities Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$87.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EQB opened at C$62.70 on Thursday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$70.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.64.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that EQB will post 10.4152824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

