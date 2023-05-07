Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $13.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.95. 437,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,839. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

