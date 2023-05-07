Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $13.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $257.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $293.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
