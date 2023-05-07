TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 245,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,078. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

