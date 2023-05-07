Terra Classic Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $563.48 million and approximately $34.91 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003894 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003794 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,508,416,484 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,049,790,475 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

