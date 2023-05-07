Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $298.89 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $298.89 million and $20.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003767 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 267,016,907 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

