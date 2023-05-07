The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,865 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

