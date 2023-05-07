The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.36. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 10,962 shares.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 153,757 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

