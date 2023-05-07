The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.36. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 10,962 shares.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
