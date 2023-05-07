The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

The9 Stock Performance

The9 stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The9 has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Get The9 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.