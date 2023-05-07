Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 25,643 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $78,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CVS opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

