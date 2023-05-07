Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 712,026 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1,648.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $73,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

