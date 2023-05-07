Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 816.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of Fastenal worth $93,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAST opened at $54.66 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

