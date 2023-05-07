Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 370,769 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $66,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup Price Performance

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.18.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

