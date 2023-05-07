Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $71.53 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.46% of Papa John’s International worth $71,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 815,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

